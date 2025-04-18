Gold rates in Hyderabad inch closer to Rs 1 lakh as surge continues in 2025

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad have skyrocketed in 2025 so far as the yellow metal has given a return of over 25 percent in less than four months. The rates are inching closer to Rs 1 lakh mark.

In April, the prices of the yellow metal broke all-time high records seven times. The records were broken on April 1, 3, 11, 12, 16, 17, and 18.

On Friday, the rates broke all-time high records of Rs 89,200 and Rs 97,310 per 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal which were recorded on April 17.

Today, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates jumped by Rs 250 and Rs 270, respectively, to hit a new all-time high amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 19,580 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 8 pc in 10 days

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 89,450, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 97,580.

On April 8, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates were Rs 82,250 and Rs 89,730, respectively. This marks a jump of 8.7 percent in ten days.

At the beginning of the year, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in rates in Hyderabad and other cities due to an escalating trade war.

As per chief executive officer at Abans Financial Services Chintan Mehta, “Gold prices soared to record highs, fuelled by a weaker dollar, escalating trade war tensions, and growing concerns over global economic growth following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements,”

“Adding to the bullish sentiment, major banks have turned increasingly positive on gold, pointing to broad-based sell-offs in equities, bonds, and currencies, alongside steady inflows into gold-backed ETFs and sustained central bank buying”, Mehta added.

“Gold extended gains, hitting a fresh all-time high…after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that uncertainty over US trade policy could weigh on the economy, dampening global risk appetite,” Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.