Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes for IPL 2025 playoffs dwindle after loss to MI

Hyderabad: The hopes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs took a major hit after a four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 163, MI comfortably reached the target with 11 balls to spare. This left SRH stranded at just 4 points from seven matches.

With their net run rate taking another blow, Pat Cummins’ men now face a must-win situation in their remaining fixtures to keep playoff dreams alive.

Where SRH stumbled

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 162/5 with contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40), Heinrich Klaasen (37) and Travis Head (28).

However, the total proved insufficient as MI’s Will Jacks (36), Ryan Rickelton (31) and cameos from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (26 each) sealed the chase.

Hardik Pandya’s 21 off 9 balls wrapped up the win.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

With just 4 points from seven games, SRH languishes at ninth place in the IPL 2025 points table.

In IPL 2024, KKR topped the table with 20 points while RCB finished fourth with 14 points. In the tournament, CSK also had 14 points but its run rate was lower than RCB’s.

Historical trends suggest that 16 points (8 wins) almost guarantees a top-four finish. However, 14 points (7 wins) might suffice if Net Run Rate (NRR) is strong.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, this means winning at least 6 of their remaining 7 matches to reach 16 points. Even 5 wins (14 points) would require other results to favor them.

SRH’s remaining matches

Before the IPL 2025 playoffs, SRH will play seven more matches. They are as follows:

April 23: SRH vs Mumbai Indians

April 25: SRH vs Chennai Super Kings

May 2: SRH vs Gujarat Titans

May 5: SRH vs Delhi Capitals

May 10: SRH vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 13: SRH vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

May 18: SRH vs Lucknow Super Giants

Though hopes are slim, the task is not impossible.

The next ten days will decide whether Sunrisers Hyderabad stage a dramatic comeback or bow out of IPL 2025 contention.