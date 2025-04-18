23-yr-old Indian student killed in hit-and-run accident in US

She was pursuing her Master's in Computer and Information Science at the University of North Texas.

Published: 18th April 2025 10:08 am IST
Yellow police tape reading 'Police Line Do Not Cross' at an accident scene - represents investigation into fatal hit-and-run involving Indian student in US.
Representative image of a Police tape cordons off an accident site.

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old Indian student in the US lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in Denton, Texas.

The incident occurred on April 12 when the woman who hailed from Andhra Pradesh was walking home with a friend.

Details of hit-and-run accident in US

Deepthi and her friend were hit by a dark-colored sedan in the early hours of the morning on Carril Al Lago Drive.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene leaving both women injured. While Deepthi suffered a fatal head injury, her friend survived. However, Deepthi’s friend required immediate surgery.

In order to track down the responsible driver, the local authorities have launched an investigation.

Indian student was pursuing master’s in US

Deepthi was a bright student. She was pursuing her Master’s in Computer and Information Science at the University of North Texas.

In March 2023, she had recently completed her B.Tech from Narasaraopeta Engineering College. In Andhra Pradesh, she hailed from Guntur.

Following the accident, her family and Indian student community in the US are in shock.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2025 10:08 am IST

