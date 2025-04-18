Severe thunderstorms expected in Telangana, IMD Hyderabad issues warning

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squalls in various districts of Telangana for April 18 and 19.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that east, west and central Telangana will get severe thunderstorms and hailstorms on Fridays in the late afternoon and midnight.

Warning for Telangana

As per the warning issues by IMD Hyderabad, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls are expected in various districts of Telangana till April 19.

In view of the forecast, the weather department has issued a yellow alert till Saturday.

With both the department and the weather enthusiast predicting thunderstorms, residents of the state need to plan their travel accordingly.

IMD forecast for Hyderabad

Apart from thunderstorms forecasts for various districts of Telangana, the department has forecast a partly cloudy sky in Hyderabad till April 21. It has also forecast hazy conditions during morning hours till Monday.

Today's FORECAST ⛈️⚠️



Today SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS and Hailstorms ahead in East, West, Central TG districts during late afternoon – midnight with strong winds. Storms will be more intense than last 2days ⚠️



Hyderabad will get scattered intense storms, isolated hails during… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 18, 2025

The weather enthusiast also predicted scattered intense storms and isolated hails during evening and night in the city.