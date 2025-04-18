Hyderabad: 17-yr-old girl, her brother flee home after parents scold them

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Hyderabad girl and her brother ran away from their home after their parents scolded them.

Later, they were traced by the police in Nalgonda district, Telangana.

Scolded for spending too much time on social media

The siblings left their house in Mudfort, Karkhana on April 14 after being scolded by their parents for spending too much time on social media.

Upset and unwilling to stay, they left without informing anyone.

Fearing for their safety, the parents immediately approached the Karkhana police who registered a case and began an investigation.

How cops traced Hyderabad girl, her brother

Using CCTV footage and digital evidence, officers tracked the siblings’ movements and located them in Nalgonda within 24 hours.

The Hyderabad police successfully brought the girl and boy back to the station where they were reunited with their parents on Thursday.