Raids conducted at juice centres in Hyderabad

During the raid, multiple violations were found.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2025 1:12 pm IST
Rotten strawberries and a juice jar covered with flies, documenting unhygienic conditions found during Hyderabad juice center raids.
Hyderabad food raids shows multiple violations: spoiled strawberries (left) and a juice container with flies (right). (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at juice centres in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the raid, they found multiple violations.

Violations found during raids at juice centres in Hyderabad

At A1 Fruit and Juice shop located in Vengalrao Nagar, the team found that the FBO was running the business without a valid license.

Moreover, the refrigerator was highly rusty and in unhygienic condition. Iron knives were found which were rusty. Dustbins were found open.

The raid at Bombay Juice in Ameerpet revealed that rotten fruits and vegetables were stored in the refrigerator for human consumption.

Apart from this, the food handlers were chewing tobacco during the preparation of food and dustbins were found open.

Inspection at two more centres

The raids were also conducted at two more juice centres in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet.

At KGN Juice centre, the team found the refrigerator was in highly unhygienic condition. Several houseflies were found in the juice preparation area.

At the juice centre, spoiled fruit salad was stored in the refrigerator for human consumption.

During the raid at Coconut Juice Bar located in Vinata Complex in Ameerpet, rotten fruits were found in the refrigerator. Insects and cockroaches were also found in the refrigerator.

These raids underscore the urgent need for juice centres in Hyderabad to comply with food safety regulations. Such violations not only erode customer trust but also endanger public health.

