Police raid massage center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a massage center located in Ameerpet.

During the raid at Ruby Beauty Spa and Saloon, police arrested nine women accused of offering illegal cross-massage services.

The raid exposed the spa’s alleged involvement in unlawful activities disguised as legitimate beauty treatments.

Raid reveals illegal activities at massage center in Hyderabad

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police stormed the Ameerpet-based massage center where women employed as beauticians were reportedly providing unauthorized cross-massage to customers.

Authorities revealed that the spa’s owner, Venkat Kumar, orchestrated the illegal services and mislead clients under the pretense of a genuine wellness business.

Cash, evidence seized

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated Rs 12,000 in cash, multiple mobile phones and other incriminating materials.

The arrested individuals were handed over to local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.