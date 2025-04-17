Hyderabad businessman pays over Rs 12 lakh for fancy car number

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, a premium car number can be as valuable as the vehicle itself. Recently, a businessman from the city made headlines by spending Rs 12,49,999 to secure the registration plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ at an auction conducted by the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Manikonda.

The high-profile bid highlights the growing trend of luxury car owners investing in unique number plates as a status symbol.

Rise of fancy car numbers in Hyderabad

The demand for fancy car number plates in Hyderabad has surged as wealthy individuals and businesses willing to pay hefty sums for distinctive combinations.

Congruent Developers, the firm that acquired ‘TG 07 R 9999’, is among many who see these numbers as a mark of prestige.

The RTA’s auction at Manikonda generated an impressive Rs 52.6 lakh in just one day. It showcase the immense popularity of these unique identifiers.

Top bids in latest auction

Apart from the record-breaking bid, several other high-value transactions took place during the auction.

Rudra Infrastructures Pvt Ltd secured ‘TG 07 AA 0009’ for Rs 850000, while Fuji Software Solutions acquired ‘TG 07 AA 0001’ for Rs 477000.

The transactions demonstrate the fierce competition among bidders for rare and desirable car number combinations in Hyderabad.

A senior transport department official noted that personalized registration numbers have become increasingly popular among car owners.

With the success of recent auctions, the Telangana RTA plans to hold more bidding events.