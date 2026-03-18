As summer sets in over Hyderabad, the city’s love for mangoes returns in full swing. From the bustling lanes of Moazzam Jahi Market to local vendors, the “king of fruits” is going to be everywhere. But this year, a unique idea is creating curiosity online.

Mango lovers from Hyderabad and other cities can now rent an entire mango tree and enjoy its full harvest.

The Idea That Grew From A Simple Question

The concept of Rent A Tree was born from an unexpected moment in the life of Kochi-based entrepreneur Umesh Damodaran, who earlier ran an ed-tech startup in Bengaluru between 2018 and 2023. During one of his trips, he brought premium Alphonso mangoes from Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) and shared them with neighbours.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Umesh said, “Once, while I was travelling to Bengaluru, I picked up some Alfonso mangoes from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. I shared them with my friends and teammates, and even gave one to my neighbour. She really liked it and asked if I could get her more the next time. Later, she wondered if she could get the entire fruit directly from a tree. That question is what opened my eyes to a new business idea.”

Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily

That one question planted the seed for a startup that is now redefining how people experience fruit.

Booking Window and Strong Demand

Bookings for the 2026 season were open from November 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026 and according to the owner, the response has been overwhelming. Demand has come from across India including good numbers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With most trees already reserved, few are still available, prompting customers to book quickly.

Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily

Trees can be reserved directly through the Rent A Tree website, where users create an account and select their preferred category.

Choose Your Tree, Enjoy Premium Quality

The base package starts at around Rs.10,300, with three categories based on yield:

Base: 30-50 kg

Standard: 45-75 kg

Max: 60-90 kg

Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily

All mangoes are plucked only at full maturity, ensuring natural ripening. Fallen fruits are not included, helping maintain consistent quality. Customers receive updates about their tree two to four times a month, including videos, and can opt for home delivery in batches during April and May or visit the farm for harvesting.

A Farmer-First Vision

At its core, the initiative supports farmers by ensuring stable and fair returns.

“This is our third year, and we are doing this mainly to help farmers get a good yield for their hard work. At the same time, our aim this year is to make people aware that such a concept exists, so that more people can book in advance from next year,” Umesh told us.

The startup also supplies mangoes directly and uses surplus produce to make pulp.

Building Trust and Looking Ahead

Despite growing popularity, challenges remain around awareness and trust.

Looking ahead, the startup plans to expand into other fruits. “We plan to sell other fruits too, with farmers willing to supply us with exotic fruits like rambutan and mangosteen,” he adds.

A New Way to Celebrate Mango Season

For mango lovers in Hyderabad, this concept offers more than just fruit; it offers a story, a connection and a sense of ownership. This summer, your mangoes may not come from a market, but from your very own tree.