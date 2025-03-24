Task force raids famous mandi restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana on Friday conducted raids at famous mandi restaurants in Hyderabad.

During the raid at the restaurants located in Khairatabad and Banjara Hills, the team found food safety violations.

Violations found during raid at mandi restaurants in Hyderabad

During the raid, the team found that pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records, and FoSTaC certificates were not available.

At the restaurant, refrigerators were found in unhygienic conditions, and a few shelves were broken. Due to no defrosting, water droplets were falling into the uncovered food articles, which may cause contamination.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles, raw and semi-cooked food were stored together in some refrigerators.

Moreover, the flooring in the kitchen and wash area was found to be patchy, and food waste was littered in several places. Drains were clogged.

Violations were also found at Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen which is located in Banjara Hills.

Violations at Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen

During the raids at Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen, one of the famous mandi restaurants in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the team found multiple violations.

It was found that the food handlers were not FoSTaC trained. Iron knives were found to be used in the kitchen.

Moreover, the grilling pans were found to be dark, greasy, and unclean. Food articles in the refrigerator were covered but unlabeled.

These raids underscore the urgent need for mandi and other restaurants in Hyderabad to comply with food safety regulations. Such violations not only endanger public health but also erode customer trust.