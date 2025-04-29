‘They walked right behind my daughter’: Video captures Pahalgam terror suspects

As more details emerge in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a video shot just days before the incident has surfaced on social media, appearing to show the two alleged terrorists walking in the background.

The video was shot by a Keralite residing in Pune, Sreejit Rameshan, who had visited Pahalgam on April 18 with his family.

In the video, Rameshan’s six-year-old daughter is dancing while two men, one in local attire and the other in a simple T-shirt and pants, walk past behind her.

Speaking to Punekar News, Rameshan said, “After returning home, we learnt about the terrorist attack. We had visited the same spot a few days ago.”

As more details emerge in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a video shot just days before the incident has surfaced on social media, appearing to show the two alleged terrorists walking in the background.



The video was shot by a Pune-based man, Sreejit Rameshan, who had… pic.twitter.com/nmP9nJGlZs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 29, 2025

He said that once the sketches and final pictures of the alleged four terrorists were released, he immediately recognised two of them. “Once their pictures were released in the news, we felt we had seen two of them somewhere. We started scanning all the pictures and videos we took during our time in Pahalgam. And there, in one of the videos, where my daughter is dancing, two of them walk behind her,” he said.

He further said that he still is not fully sure if the images of the men are of the alleged terrorists. “We have submitted the video clip and other details to the NIA investigating team in Delhi. Further investigations will reveal whether they are the same men who committed the crime or not,” he said.

Pahalgam terror attack and aftermath

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including two international citizens, and injuring several others.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. The area can be accessed either on foot or horseback.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists. According to witness accounts, they targeted men, asking them their name and religion before killing them. The women and children were spared.

The terror attack was condemned by Indian and global leaders.

Amid the horror, accounts of bravery emerged, particularly of local Kashmiri pony wallahs who risked their lives and ensured the tourists were safely escorted back. One pony wallah, 26-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah, confronted one of the terrorists before being gunned down. He was the only local casualty reported. Several videos and stories of their courage have since gone viral on social media.

Also Read Kashmiri women face online Islamophobic abuse post Pahalgam attack

But with stories of courage, India witnessed a disturbing wave of hostility and bigotry against its Muslim population. In multiple parts of the country, members of the community have allegedly faced hate speech, physical attacks, attacks on shops, denial of medical treatment, and calls for sexual violence, particularly targeting Kashmiri female students, by extremist individuals and organisations.