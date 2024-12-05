Prasads Hyderabad says NO to Pushpa 2, big loss to film

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is making waves across theaters in Hyderabad. The film finally got released today on December 5. But fans were shocked to find that the film isn’t being screened at Prasads Multiplex, one of the city’s favorite movie spots.

The issue is a disagreement between Prasads and the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, over revenue sharing. Mythri demanded 55 percent of the film’s earnings from Prasads, while the multiplex stuck to its usual 52.5 percent. Other chains like PVR and Cinepolis agreed to Mythri’s demand, but Prasads refused, fearing it would set a bad example for future deals.

Prasads had planned for the highest number of shows in Hyderabad, around 48 shows on Day 1. If we roughly count ticket sales at 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees per show and multiply by 48, Prasads would have contributed over 1 crore on Day 1 itself. With the agreement issue, it’s a loss for both parties, and Pushpa 2 has easily missed out on more than 1 crore rupees in box office collections from Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex.

Prasads Multiplex is known for its amazing movie experience, and many fans were eagerly waiting to watch Pushpa 2 there. But the delay in opening bookings led to frustration and disappointment. Fans took to social media to urge both sides to resolve the issue quickly.

Prasads’ Statement

Prasads released an official statement saying they regret not screening the movie. They explained that sticking to their policies was important for long-term fairness and sustainability.