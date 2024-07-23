Hyderabad: Tension in Moinabad after mob gathers near razed mosque

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Chilkur in Moinabad on Tuesday evening when a group of Hindus gathered near the temple. A mob gathered near Chilkur village where a Mosque was razed down on Monday, July 22, following which the police mobilized force and deployed to prevent any trouble. Muslims who were gathering at the spot were asked to leave and take up any works related to reconstruction of the Masjid works during the day.

TG Wakf Board officials, Muslim leaders and workers of different political parties were camping at the place where the Masjid– e-Jagirdar, that was demolished a day ago. The mosque was razed down allegedly by land grabbers.

According to the Wakf Board Gazette an area of 480 square yards (four guntas) the Masjid- e – Jagirdar while the total extent of land in Survey 133 and 134 is over 15 acres.

On Monday night, Principal Secretary,(Minority Welfare Department Tafseer Iqbal, AIMIM MLC – Mirza Rahmath Baig, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, TGMREIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi and TG Wakf Board Chairman, Azmathullah Hussaini visited the spot.

The police booked a case against the persons who are allegedly responsible and few of them were detained.

A police official on condition of anonymity said there was some misunderstanding among the local Hindu population about the reconstruction of the mosque. “A dialogue was held with them and they are dispersing,” he said.