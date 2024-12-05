Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s age becomes talk of town

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, the undisputed queen of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, continues to reign as a beloved icon in the hearts of millions. Known for her unforgettable performances in Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, and her debut film Bol, Mahira has carved a niche not only in her homeland but also across the South Asian entertainment sphere.

This December marks Mahira Khan’s birthday month, and fans have been abuzz, wondering how the star has managed to defy the aging process. With her radiant looks and youthful energy, she appears as mesmerizing as she did a decade ago.

Addressing the curiosity around her age, Mahira shared a candid revelation in a latest interview with renowned journalist Aamna Haider Isani.

Mahira opened up about her personal and professional journey, shedding light on her challenges and her approach to life as she approaches a new milestone. Mahira shared that she is about to turn 40 this year. She reflected on how the passage of time has brought about changes, both physically and emotionally, and how she is learning to adapt and grow.

Mahira spoke openly about dealing with depression, a struggle she has faced and overcome with resilience. Now, she prioritizes her well-being through a balanced lifestyle. She has started caring more about her health via nutrition and she has incorporated swimming and running though she has never been a person who exercised regularly in the past.

The Raees actress will be celebrating her birthday on December 21.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her much-anticipated Netflix debut in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series marks her return to the screen after a brief hiatus.