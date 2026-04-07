US lawmakers call for Trump’s removal, invoke 25th Amendment

Washington: United States lawmakers have invoked the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and asked President Donald Trump’s administration to remove him from office.

The 25th Amendment can be invoked when a president is unable or deemed unfit to serve, providing for a transfer of power.

Trump’s rambles on the social media platform, TruthSocial, have concerned many, with US lawmakers specifically calling for the use of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to be used against him.

On Sunday, April 5, he said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J TRUMP.”

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari is the latest among others to call for the amendment. “Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line,” she wrote on X.

Previously, Congresswoman Ilham Omar responded to Trump’s threat to Iran, saying, “This is not ok. Invoke the 25th Amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office.”

This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove.



This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/yoprhvqOE8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 6, 2026

Iranian security analyst says Trump has 20 hours to surrender

As Trump threatens to attack Iranian infrastructure, Iranian national security analyst Mahdi Mohammadi stated on Tuesday, April 7, that his country has “clearly and overtly won the war.”

“Iran has clearly and overtly won the war and will only accept an ending that consolidates its gains and creates a new security regime in the region. The true state of affairs is this: it is Trump who has about 20 hours to either surrender to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age. We will not back down,” read Mohammadi’s statement on X.

15 killed in US-Israeli overnight strikes on Iran

According to local media reports, at least 15 people have been killed in overnight strikes from US-Israeli attacks across Iran. Six bodies were recovered from under the rubble of buildings in Pardis city, east of Tehran.

Also Read US special forces were on ground in Iran as part of rescue mission

Nine people were targeted in an Israeli airstrike in a residential neighbourhood in Shahriar, west of Tehran province, local officials said.

King Fahd Causeway reopens after attack threats

The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain, reopened Tuesday morning after closing for hours over possible threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened.

Bahrain’s airport has been closed over the Iranian attacks for weeks.

The hours-long closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there.

The kingdom has not elaborated on damage from that attack.

WHO suspends Gaza medical evacuations after contractor killed

The United Nations health agency has suspended evacuations from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing with Egypt after the death of one of its contractors.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a social media post that the contractor was killed Monday in what he described as a “security incident.”

Two WHO staffers also were wounded in the incident, he said without elaborating further details.

The incident is being investigated and the evacuations of patients and wounded people will be halted until further notice, Tedros said.

The Rafah Crossing was reopened in February after long delays in a key but mostly symbolic step in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Moms, dads, send your kids to man checkpoints at night: Iran general

A Revolutionary Guard general in Iran has urged parents to “send your kids to man checkpoints.”

Gen Hossein Yekta, previously identified as leading plainclothes units of the all-volunteer Basij force, made the comments on an Iranian state television channel.

“Moms, dads, take your kids’ hands and go out on streets,” he said. “Do you want your kid to become a real man? Let him feel like a hero standing right at the heart of the battlefield. Moms, dads, at night send your kids to man checkpoints. They become men!”

Basij checkpoints have been repeatedly targeted in airstrikes.

The Basij has been accepting children as young as 12 to man checkpoints. Amnesty International has warned some even carry firearms, calling their recruitment a war crime.

During nationwide protests in January, Yekta warned parents to keep their children home or they would be shot.

UAE presidential advisor says Iran’s govt can’t be trusted

An adviser to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, says they have lost trust in the Iranian government after its attacks on Arab neighbors.

“We are facing a perfidious regime that cannot be trusted,” Anwar Gargash wrote in a social media post Tuesday, adding that his country had sought to avoid the war.

He also claimed the UAE’s position toward Iran’s attacks in the Gulf Arab countries is appreciated across the region.

Iranian state television claims 14 million have volunteered to fight

Iranian state television on Tuesday claimed 14 million people had volunteered to fight for the country if there is a ground invasion by the United States and Israel.

The claim by state TV, which included no other information, doubles an April 2 claim by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf that 7 million had volunteered.

Iran is home to some 90 million people. Iran had conducted a bloody crackdown on nationwide demonstrations in January that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained.

State media and text message campaigns have urged people to volunteer. The government has also called on retired soldiers to express their interest in fighting, while the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force has begun accepting children as young as 12 into its ranks.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for instance, called for a 20-million Basij force.

Synagogue damaged in airstrike in Iran’s capital

Iranian media reported Tuesday that a synagogue in the capital, Tehran, was damaged in an airstrike.

They identified the house of worship as the Rafi Niya Synagogue.

Video from the site showed rescuers moving around and what looked like a book of Hebrew scripture in the rubble.

A US-Israel strike has caused extensive damage to a synagogue in Tehran, according to a video published by Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency.



Footage shows civil defence workers amid the rubble, with Hebrew-language books scattered on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Vpvn2dfjw9 — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 7, 2026

Iran has a small Jewish population still living in the country. Many fled during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies)