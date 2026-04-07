Hyderabad men at risk as prostate cancer cases rise sharply

Hyderabad: Managing prostate cancer cases in Hyderabad is becoming challenging as many patients are being diagnosed at advanced stages due to low levels of early screening.

As per the data from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), prostate cancer accounts for 6.9 percent of all cancers among men in the city.

By 2026, Telangana is expected to record over 21,252 new cancer cases in men, but less than 4 percent of people are currently undergoing screening.

Factors contributing to rise in cases

Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as obesity, smoking, and diets high in fat are contributing to the increase in cases.

At the same time, early signs like frequent or weak urination are often ignored as part of aging.

As a result, many patients are diagnosed in Stage 4, where the chances of survival are low. National data shows that the death rate at this stage is around 65 percent.

Risk of cancer in Hyderabad

The lifetime risk of cancer in Hyderabad is estimated to be 1 in 8 for people aged between 0 and 74. It highlights the need for timely detection.

Experts also noted that cancer deaths in India may reach 7,05,000 by 2026.

Also Read Saree swing turns fatal for teen girl in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Causes, risk factors

Factors that increase the risk of prostate cancer in Hyderabad and across the globe are:

Age: Risk increases after 50 years. Family history: If father or brother had prostate cancer, risk is higher. Unhealthy lifestyle: Obesity, smoking, and lack of exercise can increase risk. Diet: A high-fat and processed food diet may contribute. Hormonal factors: Male hormones like testosterone can influence growth.

Some of the symptoms, though they may not be noticeable in early stages, are frequent urination, especially at night, weak or slow urine flow, difficulty starting or stopping urination, feeling that the bladder is not empty, pain or burning while urinating, blood in urine or semen, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.