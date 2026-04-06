Saree swing turns fatal for teen girl in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

While playing on the swing, the cloth became tight around her neck, leading to strangulation.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:45 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident at her home in Malakpet on Saturday, April 4, after using a saree to create a swing tied to a ceiling fan.

The girl who is identified as Shivayasi Shresta had tied the saree to the fan in the afternoon. While playing on the swing, the cloth became tight around her neck, leading to strangulation.

Her younger sibling noticed that she was struggling to breathe and alerted neighbours. People nearby rushed to help and a neighbour cut the saree with scissors.

Subhan Bakery

Though, the girl was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, she died later that night.

Following the incident, Malakpet police have registered a case.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:45 am IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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