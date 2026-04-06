Saree swing turns fatal for teen girl in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident at her home in Malakpet on Saturday, April 4, after using a saree to create a swing tied to a ceiling fan.

The girl who is identified as Shivayasi Shresta had tied the saree to the fan in the afternoon. While playing on the swing, the cloth became tight around her neck, leading to strangulation.

Her younger sibling noticed that she was struggling to breathe and alerted neighbours. People nearby rushed to help and a neighbour cut the saree with scissors.

Though, the girl was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, she died later that night.

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Following the incident, Malakpet police have registered a case.