Celebrate birthday of last Nizam every year: Grandson to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Najaf Ali Khan, a grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, has demanded the Telangana government to officially commemorate his grandfather’s birth anniversary every year to honour his legacy.

Najaf’s statement comes on April 6 this year marking the 140th birth anniversary of Osman Ali Khan, who ruled the erstwhile state of Hyderabad from 1911 to 1948, until it was acceded to India on September 17, 1948. Seeking the last Nizam’s birth anniversary to be commemorated, Najaf Ali Khan asserted that it be done in in recognition of his grandfather’s service and legacy.

“Why is the Government not commemorating the birth anniversary of Nizam VII? Is this an oversight, or a deliberate decision. His legacy continues to live on through the many institutions and reforms he established, yet his birth anniversary remains unrecognized officially. This absence raises concerns that future generations may gradually lose awareness of his remarkable contributions,” stated Najaf in a press release.

The grandson of Osman Ali Khan said that the last Nizam of Hyderabad was widely regarded as a secular and visionary ruler, and that he was also respected across all communities. “His belief was clear and unequivocal: “To me, all communities are alike. Neither any one is superior nor inferior; I consider all human beings alike.” He led a simple life, prioritizing the welfare of his people over personal luxuries,” said Najaf.

Historically birthday was marked by charitable acts, prayers: Najaf

He added that historically the last Nizam’s birthday was marked by prayers, religious observances, and charitable acts reflecting his commitment to social welfare. After Hyderabad’s integration, Osman Ali Khan also served as the Rajpramukh from 1950 to 1956, before voluntarily stepping down.

It is deeply disheartening that governments have not formally commemorated his birth anniversary to honor his enduring legacy. This continued neglect affects not only his family but also those who value and remember his contributions.

The last Nizam’s legacy today

For the longest time in Hyderabad, any debate about the city’s last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, would largely revolve around his governance and contributions to the city’s development, with criticism set aside.

However, over the last decade, right-wing narratives have hijacked this discourse, turning the last Nizam of Hyderabad into a convenient punching bag for Hindutva groups and those seeking to vilify Muslims in India today. Osman Ali Khan passed away on 25 February 1967, leaving behind a legacy that has been examined and re-examined over the past 58 years.

More importantly, despite criticism, it remains a fact that Osman Ali Khan oversaw Hyderabad’s transformation into a modern metropolis before independence, during his reign from 1911 to 1948. The construction of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar dams, Osmania Hospital, Unani Hospital, High Court, Moazzam Jahi Market, etc are some of them.