Osman Ali Khan: Hyderabad’s last Nizam, whose works outlive political agendas

Hyderabad: For the longest time in Hyderabad, any debate about the city’s last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, would largely revolve around his governance and contributions to the city’s development, with criticism set aside.

However, over the last decade, right-wing narratives have hijacked this discourse, turning the last Nizam of Hyderabad into a convenient punching bag for Hindutva groups and those seeking to vilify Muslims in India today. Osman Ali Khan passed away on 25 February 1967, leaving behind a legacy that has been examined and re-examined over the past 58 years.

Also Read GHMC inspects old Charminar bus stand site for new parking space

More importantly, despite criticism, it remains a fact that Osman Ali Khan oversaw Hyderabad’s transformation into a modern metropolis before independence, during his reign from 1911 to 1948. Here’s a look at the key infrastructure he built and how the city might have been different without his contributions.

Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar: Protecting Hyderabad from floods

The two reservoirs were built between 1913 and 1927 following the devastating Musi River floods of 1907. Within a year of assuming power as the 7th Nizam, Osman Ali Khan established the City Improvement Board in collaboration with the British, which significantly reshaped Hyderabad’s urban landscape.

The dams were designed primarily for floodproofing Hyderabad and, until about a decade ago, were also vital sources of drinking water for the city.

Osmania General Hospital, Government Nizamia General Hospital (Unani Hospital)

Built-in the 1920s, these two hospitals remain standing as significant healthcare institutions. Osmania General Hospital, in particular, is one of India’s most important public health centres. It was one of Hyderabad’s most advanced medical facilities, with numerous breakthroughs occurring there after independence.

Similarly, Nizamia General Hospital (Unani Hospital) continues to be a crucial centre for traditional medicine, particularly for residents of the Old City. Both institutions, constructed in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, stand as iconic landmarks of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad High Court established by Osman Ali Khan

The Hyderabad High Court was constructed in 1919 and stands across from Osmania General Hospital, creating a striking visual landmark in the Old City.

During his reign, Osman Ali Khan established an elaborate judicial system, with Hyderabad being among the first princely states in India to have a high court. This development played a key role in the legal evolution of the region.

Osmania University: A centre of learning

Undoubtedly, one of Osman Ali Khan’s greatest contributions was the establishment of Osmania University in 1918.

The university’s Arts College, completed in 1935 and designed in Indo-Saracenic style, remains one of Hyderabad’s most stunning architectural landmarks. Osmania University is also among India’s largest educational institutions, with numerous colleges affiliated with it.

Kachiguda Railway Station and Begumpet Airport: Modernising transport

The last Nizam also prioritised modern transportation infrastructure. The Kachiguda Railway Station and Begumpet Airport, built in 1916 and 1938 respectively, played a crucial role in Hyderabad’s modernisation.

While Begumpet Airport has since fallen into disuse following the opening of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Kachiguda Railway Station continues to be one of Hyderabad’s key railway hubs.

Osman Ali Khan’s legacy and political attacks

Osman Ali Khan’s contributions to Hyderabad’s development are undeniable, despite continuous attempts by right-wing groups to tarnish his image. The BJP often targets him, primarily because he attempted to maintain Hyderabad’s independence in 1947. The state was eventually merged with India a year later through Operation Polo.

Nevertheless, Osman Ali Khan continues to be respected by many. In an undated interview, Sri Ranganathan, the chief priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple, acknowledged that the Nizams of Hyderabad provided scholarships for Hindu priests and grants to temples across the state.

While valid criticism exists regarding the feudal nature of his rule, it is essential to recognise that India, at that time, was largely governed through feudal systems.

A lasting impact

Despite the political debates surrounding his rule, Osman Ali Khan’s impact on Hyderabad remains deeply entrenched in the city’s infrastructure and identity. His contributions laid the foundation for modern Hyderabad, shaping the city’s educational, judicial, transport, and healthcare systems in ways that continue to benefit its residents today.