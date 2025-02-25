GHMC inspects old Charminar bus stand site for new parking space

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected the proposed parking lot at the Old Charminar Bus Stand on Tuesday, February 25, and assured follow-up action after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy directed the principal secretary of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) and the GHMC commissioner to conduct a feasibility study.

This development comes after Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the state government on February 24 to expedite the construction of the parking lot and explore the possibility of a Sky Cable to Golconda.

However, to date parking issues near the historic Charminar continue to persist, as the state’s plan for a multi-level parking complex at the Old Charminar Bus Stand has faced delays due to departmental hurdles. Despite tenders being called in September last year, work is yet to commence.

The only visible action at the site has been the closure of entrances by authorities. Last year, the state government took serious note of the delay and directed the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to take up the project.

Indian visitors increased at Hyderabad’s ASI monument Charminar

The domestic footfall, which was 9.29 lakh in 2022-23, increased to 12.9 lakh in 2023-24.

As the footfall grew by over 38 percent, it is more than the overall growth witnessed across all ASI monuments in the financial year which was 10.8 percent. Overall domestic footfall in all ASI monuments was 479.01 lakh in the 2022-23 financial year which increased to 530.9 lakh in 2023-24.

Golkonda Fort

Apart from Charminar, Hyderabad’s Golkonda Fort also found a place in the list of ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall. The historical monument saw a footfall of 16.08 lakh in 2023-24. It was 15.27 lakh in 2022-23. It increased by over 5 percent.

Following is the list of the top 10 ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall.

Taj Mahal not only topped the list but also witnessed an increase in footfall by over 20 percent.