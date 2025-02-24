Golconda Sky Cable, Charminar parking: Asaduddin Owaisi urges progress on projects

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, February 24, urged Telangana chief Revanth Reddy to expedite the construction of a parking lot at Old Charminar Bus Stand and a Sky Cable to Golconda.

The historical monuments have been attracting massive crowds annually.

Hyderabad’s famous Charminar and Golconda Fort have found a place in the list of the top 10 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments with the highest number of Indian visitors.

During the financial year 2023-24, it ranked 9th on the list released by the Indian Ministry of Tourism.

Indian visitors increased at Hyderabad’s ASI monument Charminar

The domestic footfall, which was 9.29 lakh in 2022-23, increased to 12.9 lakh in 2023-24.

As the footfall grew by over 38 percent, it is more than the overall growth witnessed across all ASI monuments in the financial year which was 10.8 percent.

Overall domestic footfall in all ASI monuments was 479.01 lakh in the 2022-23 financial year which increased to 530.9 lakh in 2023-24.

Golkonda Fort

Apart from Charminar, Hyderabad’s Golkonda Fort also found a place in the list of ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall.

The historical monument saw a footfall of 16.08 lakh in 2023-24. It was 15.27 lakh in 2022-23. It increased by over 5 percent.

Following is the list of the top 10 ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall.

Taj Mahal not only topped the list but also witnessed an increase in a footfall by over 20 percent.