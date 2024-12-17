Multilevel parking complex near Hyderabad’s Charminar delayed

Hyderabad: The parking woes of visitors and tourists visiting the iconic Charminar monument seem not to end soon as the state government’s plan for a multi-level parking complex at the old Charminar bus stand, Hyderabad, has been delayed over departmental issues.

The state government last year took serious note of the delay in executing the project and asked the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), to take up the works. The government wants to develop the multi-level parking complex near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The authorities called for tenders last year in September and the works are expected to start soon. It is almost one year, and the work is yet to begin. The only action witnessed at the place was the entrances were locked by the authorities.

“Somehow the open ground was being used for parking of vehicles. Now all vehicles are parked on the road,” complained Mohd Yousuf, a local shopkeeper.

Tourists and visitors to Charminar and nearby markets now face problems in parking their vehicles. Some park the vehicles in front of the mobile phone shops behind the old bus depot and four-wheelers head to Khilwat ground or near the Old Pension payment office in Hyderabad where another multi-level parking complex was proposed.

The multi-level parking complex near Charminar would come up on 3493 sqm (three cellars plus three floors) would be a state-of-the-art facility, both functionally and will accommodate paid parking facilities for 145 to 150 four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers. Additionally, it will also accommodate commercial shops for hawkers in cellar one and ground floor (310-315) and, a roof garden restaurant with gazebos on the terrace.

The objective of the project is to provide world-class parking on multiple floors to cater to the needs of visitors, and vendors with a dedicated floor (preferably ground floor) for small vendors.

A senior official of MA&UD department said that the project will not start soon and it would take some more time for the works to commence. “Developers are not coming forward citing some local issues,” the official stated.