Charminar roads choked: Auto rickshaws turn streets into parking lots

Hyderabad: Driving on roads around a radius of one kilometre of Charminar is becoming a troublesome experience daily for motorists and more in particular raising safety concerns among them.

People who use the Panch Mohalla Kaman road are facing problems due to parking of the auto rickshaws on both sides of the road. At any point of time, one can find two dozen auto rickshaws blocking the road at Milan Juice Centre and Panch Mohalla Kaman.

The auto rickshaws wait to accommodate passengers willing to opt for sharing auto rickshaw service to reach Uppuguda, Lalithabagh, Chatrinaka and Kalapather.

The road around the Charminar was recently widened by the GHMC and now reduced into a parking stand for auto rickshaws. “Drivers pick up quarrel with people who ask them to move the vehicles. Numerous instances of auto drivers attacking people have been reported here,’ said a shop owner, Jameeluddin.

The auto rickshaws heading towards Talabkatta block the path leading to Charminar from the main road.

“Women are harassed by the auto drivers throughout the day,” complained a woman.

The problems only increase after 9 pm, when police presence dwindles. Teenage auto drivers, disregarding traffic rules, drive in the direction and park vehicles indiscriminately around the Charminar.

The situation is more or less similar at the Gulzar Houz junction. The road leading to Etebar Chowk is blocked by auto-rickshaw and in the same way the road leading to Afzalgunj is occupied by auto rickshaw drivers.