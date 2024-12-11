Telangana govt assures support for journo injured in attack by Mohan Babu

Hyderabad: Assuring the state government’s support to journalist Ranjith who was assaulted by Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured action against the culprit after an investigation into the incident.

In a video on Wednesday, December 11, he said that the state government has issued directions to the district collector and the medical and health officials to take care of the health and well-being of the journalist, who was allegedly assaulted by the actor on Tuesday.

“The personal dispute between Mohan Babu and his son can be considered, but it is not right to attack a journalist. Whenever something damaging happens, the people’s government will respond. There is nothing to be worried about,” he assured the media.

Mohan Babu could be seen in a video on Tuesday, singling out a reporter, snatching his mike and attacking him multiple times with it, when the latter, extended his mike towards him alongside several; reporters at the actor’s residence in Jalpalli. The reporters had gathered there for a statement from Mohan Babu amid a property dispute between him and his son Manchu Manoj.

A case has been booked against Mohan Babu for attacking the journalist, and the police have already summoned him for questioning. The police also asked both Mohan Babu and his son Manoj to surrender their weapons before the police until their family’s property dispute was resolved.

Mohan Babu was admitted to a hospital with health issues, and couldn’t yet appear before the police.