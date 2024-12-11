Hyderabad: Actor Mohan Babu hospitalized after violent altercation with media

Hyderabad: Actor Mohan Babu was hospitalized following a violent altercation with media personnel outside his residence in Jalpally on Tuesday night, December 10.

The incident occurred as journalists gathered to interview his younger son, Manchu Manoj, regarding an ongoing family dispute.

Reports indicate that during the scuffle, Mohan Babu allegedly struck TV journalist Ranjith with a microphone, resulting in significant injuries, including three fractures to his zygomatic bone.

Mohan Babu’s team reportedly confirmed that he sustained a head injury during the confrontation and is currently under medical supervision.

The altercation has intensified the already escalating tensions within the Manchu family, which have been marked by public disputes and mutual accusations between Mohan Babu and Manoj over issues of property and personal safety.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the conflict erupted after Manoj attempted to gain entry into their home, claiming his child was inside.

This led to a physical confrontation between him and Mohan Babu, drawing media attention and ultimately resulting in the assault on reporters covering the event

The Pahadishareef police have booked a case against actor Mohan Babu for assaulting the reporter.

The case was filed under Section 188 of the BNS (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing, or cutting, or any instrument used as a weapon of offense likely to cause death).

Mohan Babu allegedly attacked the reporter when he entered the residence to cover the ongoing issue between Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Manoj. The actor reportedly snatched the microphone from the reporter and hit him on the head with it.

The journalists’ union staged a protest denouncing the attack in front of the actor’s house.



