Actor Mohan Babu booked for assaulting reporter during coverage

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police have booked a case against actor Mohan Babu for assaulting a reporter from a vernacular news channel during coverage of an incident at his residence in Mancho Town, Jalpally, on Tuesday night.

The case was filed under Section 188 of the BNS (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing, or cutting, or any instrument used as a weapon of offense likely to cause death).

Mohan Babu allegedly attacked the reporter when he entered the residence to cover the ongoing issue between Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Manoj. The actor reportedly snatched the microphone from the reporter and hit him on the head with it.

The journalists’ union staged a protest denouncing the attack in front of the actor’s house.