‘Quit films, married a rich businessman..’: Trisha clears air

Hyderabad: South actress Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines amid link-up rumours with Thalapathy Vijay. The actress also faced trolling and online criticism following news around Vijay’s personal life, including his separation from his wife.

Adding to the buzz, several rumours had been doing the rounds claiming that Trisha was planning to quit films soon and had secretly married a wealthy businessman. However, the actress has now broken her silence and dismissed all such claims in her signature witty style.

What did Trisha write on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram, Trisha shared a story reacting to the rumours and sarcastically questioned the ongoing speculation. She wrote, “Apparently I’ve quit films. Married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?” Her response has since gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, recent reports had suggested that the actress might step away from cinema, with even some industry insiders allegedly discussing the possibility. However, Trisha’s latest statement makes it clear that these claims are baseless.

Meanwhile, rumours linking Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have also been grabbing attention. The duo were reportedly seen attending a wedding together, arriving in coordinated outfits and leaving together, which further fuelled speculation. When asked about the same, Trisha chose not to comment.

On the work front, Trisha continues to remain one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema. She will next be seen alongside Suriya in the upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, which is slated for release on March 14, 2026. She also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.