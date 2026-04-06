Hyderabad: Trisha Krishnan, one of Kollywood’s most loved and evergreen actresses, continues to enjoy massive popularity even after more than two decades in cinema. Recently, she has been in the spotlight not just for her films, but also for rumored links with Thalapathy Vijay. Their recent public appearance together and ongoing speculation about Vijay’s personal life have pushed Trisha back into trending conversations.

Trisha’s Cryptic Posts Spark Buzz

Amid these rumors, Trisha shared a couple of mysterious posts on social media that caught everyone’s attention. One of her posts read, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love,” which she called a “Fact.” She also shared another message highlighting the importance of peace and silence, suggesting that staying calm is better than arguing with people who refuse to understand.

These posts quickly went viral, with fans trying to decode whether they hint at her personal life.

Is Trisha Quitting Movies?

The biggest question now is whether Trisha is planning to step away from films. Reports suggest that she has not signed new projects recently and has been very selective with offers. Some industry insiders even claim she might consider quitting acting after her upcoming films.

However, there is no official confirmation from Trisha herself. In fact, she has always expressed deep love for cinema and once stated that she wants to act as long as she lives.

Vijay Divorce Rumors Add Fuel

At the same time, reports surfaced that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, citing issues like emotional distance and mental stress. There are also unverified claims about Vijay’s alleged closeness with a colleague, which has further intensified speculation linking him with Trisha.

Their joint appearance at a recent wedding only added to the rumors, though neither of them has officially responded.

What’s Next for Trisha?

Despite the rumors, Trisha still has several big projects lined up, including films like Vishwambhara and Karuppu. While speculation about her personal life and career continues, fans are waiting for clarity directly from the actress.