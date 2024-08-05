Ola electric ordered to pay Rs 1.9 lakh to Telangana customer

The order was passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 9:06 am IST
Comments on looks can't be considered sexually coloured remarks: Delhi court
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been ordered to pay Rs 1,92,205 to a Telangana customer for delivering a “defective” e-scooter.

The order was passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Sangareddy.

Two-wheeler stopped within a couple of days

The matter reached the court after Maddi David of Zaheerabad faced difficulties when the electric scooter, bought on July 3, 2023, stopped working within a couple of days.

MS Education Academy

According to David, the company failed to resolve the issue despite assurances given by a company executive to return the scooter within a few days.

Also Read
BMW ordered to pay Rs 50L to Hyderabad firm for ‘defective’ car

Ola Electric ordered to pay within 30 days from July 23

The court directed the company to comply with the order within 30 days from July 23.

Also Read
Gold rates in Hyderabad on bull run, surge nearly 3 pc in six days

According to the order, the Rs 1,92,205 includes a refund of Rs 1,67,205 with a nine percent interest rate from the date of purchase. Additionally, the court asked the company to pay Rs 30,000 in compensation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 9:06 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button