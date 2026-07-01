Family back from Umrah finds Rs 21 lakh, 20 tolas of gold stolen

Hyderabad: A family back from Umrah found that a major burglary occurred at their house in Habeebnagar, with Rs 21 lakh in cash missing, along with 20 tolas of gold and other valuables.

The owner of the independent house, Shaik Akbar Mohiuddin, had gone to Umrah with his family last week. The building contained two flats on the ground floor, one occupied by Akbar and the other by a tenant. Akbar’s brother, Shaik Rahman Mohiuddin, who resides on the first floor, noticed the broken lock on the front door and informed the police.

Burglars allegedly decamped with around Rs 21 lakh in cash, 20 tolas of gold jewellery, and other valuables from a locked house in Hyderabad's Habeebnagar on Tuesday night.



The homeowner had left for the Umrah pilgrimage about a week ago, leaving the house locked. The theft came… pic.twitter.com/PMYXbjQj7n — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 1, 2026

The Asif Nagar Additional Commissioner of Police, Habibnagar Station House Officer, the Detective Inspector, and the Clue Team reached the spot and collected fingerprints and other evidence from the house. According to police, the burglars broke into just one of the two bedroom cupboards and took the valuables. During the investigation, the officers recovered tools used to break into the house, hidden under the stairs.

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The owner said Rs 21 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing nearly 20 tolas, including a 7.5-tola necklace, 3.5-tola bangles, a 2-tola mangalsutra, and six gold rings weighing around 3 tolas, and other valuables were missing from his house.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to identify and track down the burglar.