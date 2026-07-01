College bus runs over woman in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

She died on the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman lost her life in a road accident after a private college bus allegedly collided with the two-wheeler she was riding in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.

The deceased, identified as Lakshmi, was a resident of Moosapet. She was employed at a hotel in Ameenpur.

As per reports, Lakshmi was travelling to her workplace when the accident took place in front of the Kukatpally Police Station. An MLRIT (MLR Institute of Technology) college bus allegedly struck her motorcycle and reportedly ran over her. She died on the spot.

Subhan Bakery

After receiving the information, Kukatpally Police reached the accident spot and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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