Hyderabad: Two die in road accident on Gachibowli flyover

The accident occurred when a bike collided with a scooter, which was reportedly coming from the wrong side.

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Road accident scene in Hyderabad's Gachibowli with injured person lying on the road.
Police at the Gachibowli flyover after accident

Hyderabad: At least two people died and one person was injured in an accident on the Gachibowli-AMB flyover in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 25.

The accident occurred when a bike collided with a scooter, which was reportedly coming from the wrong side. The deceased were identified as Srikanth and Vithal, who were riding the scooter. Vinod, the bike rider, was severely injured in the accident.

After being alerted, the police shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. A case of causing death due to negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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