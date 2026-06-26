Hyderabad: Two die in road accident on Gachibowli flyover

Hyderabad: At least two people died and one person was injured in an accident on the Gachibowli-AMB flyover in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 25.

The accident occurred when a bike collided with a scooter, which was reportedly coming from the wrong side. The deceased were identified as Srikanth and Vithal, who were riding the scooter. Vinod, the bike rider, was severely injured in the accident.

After being alerted, the police shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. A case of causing death due to negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.