25-year-old dies, friend critical after bike hits divider at PJR Flyover

Hyderabad: Two young men who stepped out in search of breakfast in the early hours of Monday met with a gruesome accident near PJR Flyover in Gachibowli, leaving one dead and the other battling for life.

Vikas Kumar Nepak, 25, from Puppalaguda and his friend, Bharath Kumar, were on a speeding bike when their vehicle hit a road divider. The severely injured men were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where Nepak was declared dead.

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Bharath Kumar is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hitech City, where his condition is said to be critical.

Police said the two were part of a group of friends who had set out from Hafeezpet towards Nanakramguda in the early hours in search of breakfast, and the accident occurred while they were on their way back.

A case has been registered by the Gachibowli Police.



