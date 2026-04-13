25-year-old dies, friend critical after bike hits divider at PJR Flyover

Police said the two were part of a group of friends who had set out from Hafeezpet towards Nanakramguda in the early hours in search of breakfast.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:33 pm IST
PJR Flyover

Hyderabad: Two young men who stepped out in search of breakfast in the early hours of Monday met with a gruesome accident near PJR Flyover in Gachibowli, leaving one dead and the other battling for life.

Vikas Kumar Nepak, 25, from Puppalaguda and his friend, Bharath Kumar, were on a speeding bike when their vehicle hit a road divider. The severely injured men were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where Nepak was declared dead.

Bharath Kumar is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hitech City, where his condition is said to be critical.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the two were part of a group of friends who had set out from Hafeezpet towards Nanakramguda in the early hours in search of breakfast, and the accident occurred while they were on their way back.

A case has been registered by the Gachibowli Police.


MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button