GHMC worker run over by RTC bus in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Hyderabad: A sanitation worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was run over by an RTC bus at Ali Cafe road within Amberpet police station limits on Thursday, April 9.

Police have said that the victim, identified as Pushpa, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

After hearing of the accident, other GHMC workers staged a protest at the site and raised slogans of “We want justice.” The crowd was dispersed by the police in 5-10 minutes.

More details on the case are awaited.