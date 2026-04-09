GHMC worker run over by RTC bus in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Police have said that the victim, identified as Pushpa, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 4:49 pm IST
GHMC worker run over by RTC bus in Amberpet
GHMC worker run over by RTC bus in Amberpet

Hyderabad: A sanitation worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was run over by an RTC bus at Ali Cafe road within Amberpet police station limits on Thursday, April 9.

Police have said that the victim, identified as Pushpa, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

After hearing of the accident, other GHMC workers staged a protest at the site and raised slogans of “We want justice.” The crowd was dispersed by the police in 5-10 minutes.

Subhan Bakery

More details on the case are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 4:49 pm IST

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