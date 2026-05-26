HYDRAA saves 22 acre of Kota Cheruvu in Kokapet worth Rs 2,200 crore

Kota Cheruvu's Full Tank Level spans 72 acre and HYDRAA has now set up a fence defining its boundaries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th May 2026 4:17 pm IST
Swimming pool and green garden area in a modern residential complex with city skyline in the background.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, May 26, removed encroachments from nearly 22 acre of Kota Cheruvu located in Kokapet village of Gandipet mandal. The land is worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore, the agency said.

Approximately 1.20 acre had been occupied by Goldfish Villas, who had built play areas and parks within the FTL, while several construction companies had encroached on another 20 acre, HYDRAA stated in a release.

Kota Cheruvu’s Full Tank Level spans 72 acre and HYDRAA has now set up a fence defining its boundaries.

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Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in a rural area, using hoses to control the flames and prevent fu.
Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in a rural area, using hoses to control the flames and prevent fu.
Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in a rural area, with smoke rising and dry vegetation around.
Kota Cheruvu located in Kokapet village of Gandipet mandal

Road encroachments in Kukatpally

In a different operation on the same day, HYDRAA removed road encroachments spanning 1,700 yards in front of the Jewel Heights gated community in Kaithalapur area of Kukatpally.

A cattle shed and a construction company’s office room were demolished after giving due notice, HYDRAA said.

Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in a rural area, with smoke rising and charred ground visible.
Firefighters spraying water on a grass fire in an open field, preventing the spread of flames and managin.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th May 2026 4:17 pm IST

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