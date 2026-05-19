Telangana govt expands HYDRAA powers, hands over monsoon emergency operations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted additional powers to the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), authorising its Commissioner to finalise tenders for works costing up to Rs 10 crore and constituting a high-level committee to oversee projects exceeding that amount.

The orders, issued on Monday through GO Ms No. 548 and 549 by Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, also expanded HYDRAA’s role in monsoon emergency operations across Hyderabad’s urban region.

According to the government order, the HYDRAA Commissioner has now been empowered to directly finalise tenders for works up to Rs 10 crore through the tendering process.

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Tender committee formed

For works above Rs 10 crore, the government has constituted a committee to scrutinise tender evaluations and make recommendations to the Commissioner for further action.

The decision follows a communication from HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who stressed the need for clear delegation of powers to ensure the timely execution of works, technical scrutiny and financial propriety.

The committee will be headed by the Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health, and include the Chief Engineers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, and the Irrigation & Command Area Development department.

The Executive Engineer of HYDRAA and a nominee from the agency’s administration/accounts wing will also be part of the panel.

Expanded monsoon role

In a separate order issued the same day, the government directed the commissioners of GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation to entrust monsoon emergency operations for the upcoming rainy season to HYDRAA along with the required funds.

The government noted that HYDRAA had already handled monsoon emergency works during the 2025 rainy season following allegations of irregularities in tenders awarded earlier by GHMC.

This year, the agency’s operational jurisdiction has been expanded beyond GHMC limits to cover the wider Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, including the newly formed Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

Emergency operations

HYDRAA will undertake a range of emergency operations during the monsoon season, including de-clogging of catch pits, dewatering during flooding, post-monsoon desilting, clearance of silt from roads, nala safety audits, traffic diversions and removal of obstructions to stormwater flow.

The agency will also be responsible for clearing fallen trees and branches and coordinating with multiple departments during emergencies.

The government has instructed the civic bodies concerned to immediately transfer necessary budgetary allocations to HYDRAA to facilitate the uninterrupted execution of the works.