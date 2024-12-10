List of best traditional restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sixteen eateries have secured their spots on the list of the best traditional restaurants in Hyderabad.

These establishments have been featured in a prestigious list curated by Taste Atlas, a renowned travel guide for food enthusiasts.

Best traditional restaurants in Hyderabad

The following is the list of the best traditional restaurants in the city:

ITC Kohenur Shah Ghouse Cafe and Restaurant Jewel of Nizam Dakshin Cafe Bahar Ram Ki Bandi Gokul Chat Bawarchi Chutneys Momo Cafe Hotel Shadab Paradise Sarvi Poorna Tiffin Centre Hotel Aadaab Karachi Bakery

Dining culture in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is experiencing a surge in its dining-out culture, including visits to the city’s best traditional restaurants, accompanied by a shift in dining habits.

According to the India Food Services Report (IFSR) 2024 by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Hyderabad’s residents dine out or order food approximately seven times a month, which is slightly below the national average of eight.

Social occasions and personal celebrations play a significant role in driving the city’s growing dining culture. Here are some reasons for dining out:

Get-togethers with family and friends: 28.9 percent of people dine out to bond with loved ones.

28.9 percent of people dine out to bond with loved ones. Before or after a movie: 19.3 percent of dining outings are linked to cinema visits.

19.3 percent of dining outings are linked to cinema visits. Festivals or national holidays: Another 19.3 percent celebrate special occasions by dining out.

Another 19.3 percent celebrate special occasions by dining out. Birthdays, anniversaries, and promotions: 19.3 percent of people choose restaurants for milestone events.

19.3 percent of people choose restaurants for milestone events. Trying out new food outlets: 13.3 percent of people are driven by curiosity to explore new culinary experiences, including visits to the best traditional restaurants in Hyderabad.

Evolution of culinary preferences

While traditional South Indian and North Indian cuisines remain staples for Hyderabadis, the city’s palate is becoming more diverse.

Western cuisines, such as American, Mexican, and Italian, are gaining popularity alongside timeless favorites like Chinese dishes.