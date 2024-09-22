IMD Hyderabad warns of heavy rains for the next three days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned of heavy rains for the next three days.

According to the department, several districts of Telangana will experience not only heavy rains but also thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on September 23, 24, and 25.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected heavy rains

In light of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert.

For Hyderabad, cloudy skies are expected until September 25. The IMD Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers until Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

Rainfall during the current monsoon

During the southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 919 mm, compared to the normal 703.6 mm—a 31 percent increase.

Hyderabad received 780.4 mm of rains against the normal 575.5 mm, marking a 36 percent deviation.

In Hyderabad, Nampally experienced significant excess rainfall, recording 920.6 mm compared to the normal 570.8 mm—a 61 percent increase.

Yesterday, rainfall lashed not only Hyderabad but also other districts of Telangana. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district recorded the highest rainfall at 103.3 mm, while Golconda in Hyderabad received the highest downpour of 91.3 mm.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting the rains for the next three days, the total rainfall during this Southwest monsoon is likely to rise further.