TOMCOM conducts job drive in Hyderabad for vacancies in Israel

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana, is set to hold a special drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Israel.

The drive aims to recruit candidates for caregiver positions in the Middle Eastern country.

Interested candidates must have relevant experience and qualifications in caregiving services. Applicants should be between 25 and 45 years old and possess a passport with at least two years of validity.

Following the selection in the job drive in Hyderabad, the candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.3 lakhs. The initial contract period is for two years, with the possibility of extension if required.

Candidates will work six days a week and be entitled to nine religious holidays and 16 days of annual vacation.

Interested individuals can apply by sending their resume to tomcom.overseasmanpower@gmail.com. For more details, they can contact 8247838789, 8019459189, or 7893566493.