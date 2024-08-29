Jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad: Online applications invited

Hyderabad: Good news for those seeking jobs at the US Consulate in Hyderabad. The consulate has invited online applications from job seekers.

Applications are being accepted for two roles: ‘Public Engagement Assistant’ and ‘Public Engagement Specialist’. These are full-time positions, requiring the selected candidate to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad

For both positions, candidates must hold a university degree in journalism, communications, international relations, political science, economics, or marketing.

Additionally, candidates must possess English language skills at level IV (fluent) and proficiency in one of the following languages:

Telugu

Urdu

Odia

The positions also require candidates to have experience working in a media outlet, think tank, university, NGO, international organization, embassy, government office, or corporation, with responsibilities in public relations, public affairs, journalism, communications, marketing, managing public relations, outreach events, press conferences, or other media interactions as significant parts of the job.

The required experience is four years for the ‘Public Engagement Assistant’ position and five years for the ‘Public Engagement Specialist’ position.

For the ‘Public Engagement Assistant’ and ‘Public Engagement Specialist’ positions, the salaries are Rs 1,479,291 and Rs 2,023,793 per annum, respectively.

How to apply

To apply for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, candidates need to submit their educational qualifications, passport, and other necessary documents.

The last date for submitting applications is September 22.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate (click here for ‘Public Engagement Assistant’ position) and (click here for ‘Public Engagement Specialist’ position).