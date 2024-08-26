Real estate in Hyderabad: Kokapet, two other areas see huge price appreciation

Kokapet witnessed the highest surge in Hyderabad, jumping by 89 percent.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2024 1:19 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Kokapet and two other areas in Hyderabad has witnessed a significant surge in prices.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, among the top 10 areas from various Indian cities that saw a surge in prices, three are from Hyderabad.

Real estate in three areas of Hyderabad sees over 50 pc price jump

The following are the three areas that featured in the list of top 10 areas with a significant surge in prices:

  1. Kokapet
  2. Bachupally
  3. Tellapur

The real estate market in Kokapet witnessed the highest surge in Hyderabad, jumping by 89 percent, from Rs 4,750 per sq. ft in 2019 to Rs 9,000 per sq. ft in H1 2024.

Below are the prices per sq. ft in 2019 and H1 2024 for the three areas in Hyderabad:

AreaPer sq. ft price in 2019 (in Rs)Per sq. ft price in H1 2024 (in Rs)Price appreciation (in percent)
Kokapet4,7509,00089
Bachupally3,6905,80057
Tellapur4,8197,35053
Source: ANAROCK

Hyderabad’s Kokapet ranks second on list

The real estate market in this area, which saw a significant price appreciation, ranks second in the list of the top 10 areas with the highest price appreciation.

Below are the areas including Hyderabad’s Kokapet and their prices per sq.ft in 2019 and H1 2024:

CityAreaPer sq. ft price in 2019 (in Rs)Per sq. ft price in H1 2024 (in Rs)Price appreciation (in percent)
BengaluruBagaluru4,3008,15190
HyderabadKokapet4,7509,00089
BengaluruWhitefield4,7658,60080
NCRDwarka Expressway5,3599,60079
BengaluruSarjapur Road5,8709,30058
HyderabadBachupally3,6905,80057
HyderabadTellapur4,8197,35053
MMRPanvel5,5208,30050
NCRNew Gurugram6,1009,00048
MMRDombivli6,6259,30040
Source: ANAROCK

According to Anuj Puri, the chairman of ANAROCK Group, housing price growth accelerated after the pandemic.

“As per our data, the top 7 cities collectively saw over 44 percent of price appreciation in the last five years. At a city level, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 64 percent between 2019 and H1 2024, followed by Bengaluru with a 57 percent increase. The lowest price growth of 25 percent was seen in Kolkata. NCR and MMR both witnessed a 48 percent price appreciation each in this period.,” he added.

