Real estate in Hyderabad: Kokapet, two other areas see huge price appreciation

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Kokapet and two other areas in Hyderabad has witnessed a significant surge in prices.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, among the top 10 areas from various Indian cities that saw a surge in prices, three are from Hyderabad.

Real estate in three areas of Hyderabad sees over 50 pc price jump

The following are the three areas that featured in the list of top 10 areas with a significant surge in prices:

Kokapet Bachupally Tellapur

The real estate market in Kokapet witnessed the highest surge in Hyderabad, jumping by 89 percent, from Rs 4,750 per sq. ft in 2019 to Rs 9,000 per sq. ft in H1 2024.

Below are the prices per sq. ft in 2019 and H1 2024 for the three areas in Hyderabad:

Area Per sq. ft price in 2019 (in Rs) Per sq. ft price in H1 2024 (in Rs) Price appreciation (in percent) Kokapet 4,750 9,000 89 Bachupally 3,690 5,800 57 Tellapur 4,819 7,350 53 Source: ANAROCK

Hyderabad’s Kokapet ranks second on list

The real estate market in this area, which saw a significant price appreciation, ranks second in the list of the top 10 areas with the highest price appreciation.

Below are the areas including Hyderabad’s Kokapet and their prices per sq.ft in 2019 and H1 2024:

City Area Per sq. ft price in 2019 (in Rs) Per sq. ft price in H1 2024 (in Rs) Price appreciation (in percent) Bengaluru Bagaluru 4,300 8,151 90 Hyderabad Kokapet 4,750 9,000 89 Bengaluru Whitefield 4,765 8,600 80 NCR Dwarka Expressway 5,359 9,600 79 Bengaluru Sarjapur Road 5,870 9,300 58 Hyderabad Bachupally 3,690 5,800 57 Hyderabad Tellapur 4,819 7,350 53 MMR Panvel 5,520 8,300 50 NCR New Gurugram 6,100 9,000 48 MMR Dombivli 6,625 9,300 40 Source: ANAROCK

According to Anuj Puri, the chairman of ANAROCK Group, housing price growth accelerated after the pandemic.

“As per our data, the top 7 cities collectively saw over 44 percent of price appreciation in the last five years. At a city level, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 64 percent between 2019 and H1 2024, followed by Bengaluru with a 57 percent increase. The lowest price growth of 25 percent was seen in Kolkata. NCR and MMR both witnessed a 48 percent price appreciation each in this period.,” he added.