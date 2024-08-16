Raids conducted at restaurants in Hyderabad; unhygienic conditions found

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted a raid on restaurants located at DLF Food Street in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

During the raid, which was conducted on August 14, the team found unhygienic conditions at some of the restaurants.

Violations found at restaurants in Hyderabad

At AM-PM Food Court, the team found that the premises were open to the outside environment and not fitted with insect-proof screens.

It was also found that houseflies were hovering over open dustbins without lids, and there was stagnant drain water.

Food handlers were also found without hair caps.

Task force team has conducted inspections in food establishments at DLF Foodstreet, Gachibowli on 14.08.2024.



𝗔𝗠-𝗣𝗠 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* FSSAI License copy not displayed at the premises.



* ⁠Pest control records of the… pic.twitter.com/vJzwILIDNe — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

At Mandi@DLF, windows were open without insect-proof screens, and food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.

Food handlers were found without hair caps, aprons, and gloves.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶@𝗗𝗟𝗙, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates of the food handlers were not available.



* Pest control records for the month of May found and instructed to conduct twice a month.



* Windows were found open without… pic.twitter.com/D1Dl2V4tba — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

During the raid at Kanuma Restaurant, one of the restaurants at DLF Foodstreet in Hyderabad, the team found expired packets of noodles. Food articles inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.

𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Pest control records were not available.



* Windows were not close fitted with insect proof screens.



* Expired noodle packets (3… pic.twitter.com/G3EWMkpHq2 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Live cockroach infestation

A live cockroach infestation was observed at Seenaiah Kitchen, which is also located at DLF Food Street.

The team also found expired paratha packets. Food handlers were found without hair caps, gloves, and aprons.

𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FSSAI license copy not displayed at prominent place.



* Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.



* Windows near exhaust fan were… pic.twitter.com/ApVqsiXXph — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

At Noodle Bar, refrigerators were found in an unhygienic condition. Food articles stored in the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.

𝗡𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗿, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FBO running business with expired license.



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Pest Control records were not available.



* ⁠Refrigerators found in unhygienic condition.



*… pic.twitter.com/52ZN37ZoIq — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Also Read Food safety team raids mandi restaurant in Telangana following complaints

During the raid at Kayal Kerala, one of the restaurants at DLF Food Street, Hyderabad, the team found that windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the dustbins were found open.

The team also found damaged vegetables. The storeroom was found in an unhygienic condition.

𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FBO running the business with expired FSSAI license.



* Medical fitness certificates of the food handlers and pest control records of premises were not available.



*… pic.twitter.com/HaNEmk0SF6 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

In the past few months, the food safety team has conducted multiple raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad to ensure food quality.