Raids conducted at restaurants in Hyderabad; unhygienic conditions found

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted a raid on restaurants located at DLF Food Street in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
During the raid, which was conducted on August 14, the team found unhygienic conditions at some of the restaurants.
Violations found at restaurants in Hyderabad
At AM-PM Food Court, the team found that the premises were open to the outside environment and not fitted with insect-proof screens.
It was also found that houseflies were hovering over open dustbins without lids, and there was stagnant drain water.
Food handlers were also found without hair caps.
At Mandi@DLF, windows were open without insect-proof screens, and food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.
Food handlers were found without hair caps, aprons, and gloves.
During the raid at Kanuma Restaurant, one of the restaurants at DLF Foodstreet in Hyderabad, the team found expired packets of noodles. Food articles inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.
Live cockroach infestation
A live cockroach infestation was observed at Seenaiah Kitchen, which is also located at DLF Food Street.
The team also found expired paratha packets. Food handlers were found without hair caps, gloves, and aprons.
At Noodle Bar, refrigerators were found in an unhygienic condition. Food articles stored in the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.
During the raid at Kayal Kerala, one of the restaurants at DLF Food Street, Hyderabad, the team found that windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the dustbins were found open.
The team also found damaged vegetables. The storeroom was found in an unhygienic condition.
In the past few months, the food safety team has conducted multiple raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad to ensure food quality.