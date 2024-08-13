Food safety team raids mandi restaurant in Telangana following complaints

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted a raid on a Mandi restaurant after receiving complaints about the establishment.
The raid was initiated following complaints registered on the FoSCoS app.
Violations found during raid on mandi restaurant in Telangana
Yesterday, the team inspected Al Matam Arabi Mandi restaurant to assess the hygiene standards and cleanliness of the premises.
During the inspection at the restaurant located in Ponnala, Siddipet, the Food Safety Officer identified multiple violations.
The kitchen premises were found to be unhygienic, with dustbins left uncovered. Additionally, food handlers were observed without essential protective gear, such as hairnets and gloves.
Raw and semi-prepared food items were placed directly on the floor, posing a risk of contamination.
Following the raid, it was revealed that an adjudication case would be filed, and action would be taken in accordance with the FSS Act, 2006.
Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana
In addition to mandi and other restaurants, recent raids were also conducted at various schools and hostels across the state.
During these inspections, the administration and kitchen staff were educated about proper protocols and best practices to follow in food preparation.
Over the past few months, the task force has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.