T-24 ticket price hike in Hyderabad evokes passenger anger

Hyderabad: The latest increase in fares of T-24 buses by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has evoked severe reactions from regular bus passengers in the Greater Hyderabad area.

Commuters, particularly senior citizens and women, were upset over the sudden hike in fares, terming it as a further burden on their daily spendings.

Under the new tariff, the general T-24 pass, permitting unlimited travel for 24 hours, has increased from Rs 120 to Rs 150. Likewise, the concessional fare for senior citizens has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 120. Women without Aadhaar cards, previously paying Rs 100, will now pay Rs 120, while that of the children has been increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100.

The T-24 ticket is a favorite among commuters due to its flexibility and low cost. According to ABN, over 12,000 T-24 tickets are distributed per day in 25 bus depots in the Greater Hyderabad region.

On Monday, resentment simmered among commuters on a number of city routes, with some voicing their displeasure directly to conductors.

TGSRTC had already hiked the price of general bus passes recently, and the concomitant hike in T-24 ticket fares has left passengers wondering about the affordability of public transport in the city. Activists and regular commuters are now demanding that authorities reconsider the hike in fares, particularly for marginal groups such as senior citizens and children.

Though TGSRTC has not come out with an official announcement so far rationalising the increase, the action is being roundly condemned as insensitive at a time when everyone is already suffering from increasing cost of living.