Hyderabad: TSRTC slashes T-24 ticket prices

Hyderabad: Ahead of a scorching summer, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to give a sweet deal to its passengers in the city and reduce their financial burden.

T-24 ticket price for general passengers has been reduced from Rs 100 to Rs 90. Moreover, a concession will be provided to the new senior citizens.

Also Read Passport Offices in Hyderabad to release additional appointments

T-24 ticket allows the passengers to avail unlimited services of the RTC buses within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Passengers can travel in regular as well as metro RTC buses.

The T-24 ticket is now priced at Rs 80 only for people above 60 years, considered senior citizens. To avail of the discount senior citizens would have to show their Aadhaar card to the bus conductors for age verification at the time of ticketing.

The new T-24 ticket prices will be effective from Thursday in Greater Hyderabad. It provides 24 hours of travel at less than the cost of a litre of petrol, said a press release on Wednesday.

At first, the price of the ticket was fixed at Rs 120. It was then reduced to Rs 100 to reduce the financial burden on passengers. Now the company fixed the price of the ticket at Rs 90 for regular passengers and Rs 80 for senior citizens.

T-6 ticket, priced at Rs 50, allows women and senior citizens to travel anywhere in the city from 10 AM to 4 PM.

TSRTC also allows a family of four to travel around in hyderabad for 24 hours using the F-24 ticket which is proceed at Rs 300.