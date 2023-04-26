Passport Offices in Hyderabad to release additional appointments

Hyderabad: Good news for those who are planning to apply for a passport in Hyderabad or waiting for the appointments as the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city are going to release 500 additional appointments daily for two weeks starting on April 27. This decision has been taken due to huge demand and long waiting times for appointments in the city.

Due to Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti, the functioning of these PSKs and POPSKs was suspended on April 14, and applicants were advised to reschedule their appointments to the next available date.

However, due to the high demand, the waiting time was long. To tackle this issue, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, has decided to release the additional appointments.

Passport appointment availability at offices in Hyderabad

These additional appointments will be made available at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Telangana. Out of five PSKs in the state, three are located in Hyderabad.

The earliest passport appointment available in Hyderabad is June 15.

Location of Passport Offices Application type/Quota Earliest appointment date Ameerpet Passport/Normal June 16, 2023 Ameerpet Passport/Tatkal May 20, 2023 Ameerpet PCC April 28, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Normal June 15, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Tatkal May 20, 2023 Begumpet PCC April 28, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Normal June 15, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Tatkal May 20, 2023 ToliChowki PCC May 1, 2023

This means that the demand for passport services in Hyderabad is quite high and applicants need to plan their application process well in advance.

Steps to apply for passport at PSKs in Hyderabad

Visit the official website of Passport Seva

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here) and click on the ‘New User Register’ button if you are a new user. If you are an existing user, you can log in to the portal using login credentials by clicking on ‘Existing User Login’.

Apply for fresh passport/re-issue of passport

Once you are logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.’ The application form will appear.

Fill application form

Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline, and then upload it. It is mandatory to fill all the required details accurately.

Pay passport fee

After filling out the form, applicants have to pay the required fees, which vary for different categories of passports. The fees can be paid online through credit/debit cards, internet banking, or SBI Challan.

For normal passport of 36 pages, the fee is Rs. 1500 whereas, for tatkal, it is Rs. 3500. In case of 60 pages passport, the normal fee is Rs 2000 and tatkal fee is Rs 4000.

Book passport appointment alots at PSKs

Once the payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs. The applicants can select the PSK of their choice.

Visit the PSK

On the day of the appointment, applicants have to visit the PSK at the specified time. They have to carry all the required documents, including proof of address and proof of identity.

Pass through various stages

At PSK, applicants have to pass through three stages for biometric data capture and document verification

Police verification and dispatch of Passport

After the completion of all the stages, police verification will be conducted at the applicant’s address. Once the police verification is completed, the passport will be dispatched to the address mentioned in the application form.