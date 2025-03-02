Hyderabad may see rise in heatwave days, rainfall, forecasts IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Hyderabad is likely to witness both a rise in the number of heatwave days and rainfall in the current month.

As per the weather department’s “Outlook for the Seasonal Temperatures during the Hot Weather Season (March to May) and Monthly Rainfall and Temperatures During March: 2025”, above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except for the southern parts of Peninsular India and isolated pockets of Northeast India during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)).

Minimum temperatures to rise

During the season, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except for some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India.

In March, apart from a rise in heatwave days and expected rainfall in Hyderabad, IMD predicted that the monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts of India, except for some southernmost parts of Peninsular India.

The weather department has also forecasted that above-normal rainfall will likely occur over parts of Peninsular India and neighboring regions south of central India during March.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts in Telangana, forecasting maximum temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

The alert is valid till March 5. However, for Hyderabad, the alert is applicable for March 4 and 5.

In view of rising temperatures and IMD’s prediction of an increase in heatwave days in Hyderabad, residents need to take precautions.

Hyderabad residents may also get relief due to the expected rainfall predicted by the IMD.