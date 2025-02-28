For first time since 1992, Ramzan to start with summer season this year

Hyderabad: Ramzan is going to start with the summer season this year. It last happened 33 years ago.

It was in 1992 when Ramzan and summer began together.

Ramzan in summer season in India

In India, the holy month of Ramzan will either begin on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If it is sighted today, the holy month will begin tomorrow; otherwise, it will start on Sunday.

The next time the beginning of the holy month and the summer season will coincide in 2047.

This year, the fasting duration during Ramzan will increase from 13 hours and 17 minutes to 13 hours and 45 minutes, as it extends with each passing day in the summer season.

Holy month in winter

Next year, Ramzan will fall in the winter season. However, this year’s fasting will take place during intense heat, as the IMD has forecasted above-normal temperatures in the city this summer.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting on February 28 at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide, however, Hyderabad residents will observe fasting during the summer season this year. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam.