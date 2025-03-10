Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers to boycott Hyderabad airport trips

Hyderabad: Ola, Uber and Rapido cab drivers are going to boycott Hyderabad airport trips as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has decided to launch a campaign over low fares.

As per the TGPWU, the low fares imposed by the aggregator companies have severely impacted the earnings of cab drivers.

Demand for fair fares

The union alleged that despite multiple appeals to the government and the transport department for a uniform and fair fare structure, no decisive action has been taken.

As a result of it, Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers are going to refuse trips to Hyderabad airport facilitated by the aggregators until their demands are met, the union said.

The president of the union, Shaik Salauddin stated, “Our members have consistently voiced their grievances about exploitative fare structures. These low fares not only compromise driver earnings but also devalue their time and efforts. The government must take immediate steps to implement a uniform fare policy that is fair to both drivers and passengers.”

Also Read Hyderabad police baton charge fans celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win

Objectives behind Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers boycotting Hyderabad airport trips

The TGPWU campaign is aimed at boycotting airport trips until fares are revised.

It also aims to raise awareness among passengers about the financial struggles of gig and platform workers.

Furthermore, the campaign’s objective is to demand government intervention to regulate and standardize aggregator pricing policies.

The TGPWU is urging drivers and the public to support the movement for fair pay and just treatment of gig and platform workers. They believe that without standardized pricing policies, cab drivers will continue to face financial hardships.