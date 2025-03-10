Hyderabad police on Sunday night baton-charged to disperse huge crowds of cricket fans who were celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win.

The incident took place on the roads in Dilsukhnagar.

Amit Malviya reacts after Hyderabad police baton charge

Following the incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video clip of the event on his X handle and heavily criticized the action.

He wrote, “Hyderabad police used lathicharge in Dilsukhnagar to stop citizens from celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory. Similar scenes were reported in Karimnagar as well. Is this the new playbook in Congress-ruled states? Who exactly are they trying to appease? Where are Indians supposed to celebrate their own country’s victory?”

Hyderabad police used lathicharge in Dilsukhnagar to stop citizens from celebrating India's Champions Trophy victory. Similar scenes were reported in Karimnagar as well. Is this the new playbook in Congress-ruled states? Who exactly are they trying to appease? Where are Indians supposed to celebrate their own country's victory?

Spinners, Rohit and Rahul carry India to third Champions Trophy win

Meanwhile, India’s spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch, while captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give India their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

On a sunny afternoon, half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

A chase of 252 looked an easy task for India. Rohit hit seven fours and three sixes in his 83-ball 76. But a fighting New Zealand making regular strikes meant there was sudden nervous energy in India’s chase.

But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant India got over the line with an over to spare. While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013.

Following the victory, there were celebrations across India. However, the celebrations in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar resulted in a baton charge by police to disperse the crowd.